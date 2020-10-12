  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Second Covid-19 Vaccine Trial, University of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Medicine is recruiting at least 60,000 volunteers for its second vaccine trial.

The University of Michigan is partnering with Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson Company.

This trial is one of several Covid-19 vaccines developing in Michigan.

You may be eligible to take part if you:

  • Are 18 years of age or older
  • Are in good or stable health (you may have an underlying medical condition and still take part, if your disease is stable)
  • Do not have a previously confirmed diagnosis, or current diagnosis, of COVID-19

To learn more about how you can participate visit here for more information.

