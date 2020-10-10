Comments
Swamp Thing -- "Worlds Apart" -- Image Number: SWP102d_0139 V1 -- Pictured: Derek Mears as Swamp Thing -- Photo: Fred Norris / 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. -- © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SWAMP THING – Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
WHAT LIES BENEATH – Certain that Alec’s (Andy Bean) disappearance is more than an accident, Abby (Crystal Reed) and Matt (Henderson Wade) venture into the swamp, where she encounters Swamp Thing (Derek Mears).
Scientist Jason Woodrue (Guest Star Kevin Durand) comes to Marais.
The episode was written by Len Wiseman and written by Mark Verheiden & Doris Egan (#102).
The CW broadcast airdate 10/13/2020.
SWAMP THING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required