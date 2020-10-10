Comments
The Outpost -- "For the Sins of Your Ancestors" -- Image Number: OUT301_0227.jpg -- Pictured: Jessica Green as Talon -- Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International -- 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.
THE OUTPOST – Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
WHAT’S IN THE BOX? – Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) solve a mysterious puzzle box.
Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) and Munt (Adam Johnson) escape to recruit help.
Lastly, Talon (Jessica Green) learns a secret about who abandoned her.
Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Imogen Waterhouse, and Jaye Griffiths also star.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A02).
Original airdate 10/15/2020.