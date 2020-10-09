(CBS DETROIT) – Facebook and other social media platforms is mainly used for catching up with family and friends or the latest fashion treads, but Mark Quaglia from Macomb says without it, he wouldn’t be alive.

In February of 2018 he was rushed to St. John Hospital with chest pain. What he thought was heartburn turned out to be kidney failure.

“It was there that they did my first dialysis treatment,” he said.

90 days later doctors told Mark he would need a Kidney transplant. In a desperate attempt to save his life, Mark’s wife started multiple campaigns to find a donor.

“Put that out as a Facebook post, a plea for a kidney and turns out it was a friend of a friend of a friend of my wife’s,” he said.

That person was Abigail Prout. A complete stranger to Mark, says she saw his plea and felt in her heart she needed to step up.

“I just thought it was the right thing to do, someone needed it more than I did,” she said.

She started the process to donate her Kidney to someone she’s never met. And on June 3 of this year, in the middle of a pandemic, Abigail did just that.

“Unbelievably blessed, really no words can describe that,” he said.

Mark and Abigail are recovering and doing well. Not only do they share matching scars and an amazing story, but they say what started out as two strangers faithfully connecting through Facebook, will be a lifetime of friendship.

