  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Dollar General is opening a store that will cost you a little more than a dollar.

PopShelf as it will be called is aimed at higher-end consumers in areas with a higher average household income.

About 95 percent of items will still be around $5 or less.

PopShelf will focus less on necessities like food and cleaning supplies and more on discretionary items like home decor and beauty products.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.