(CBS DETROIT) – MGM Detroit is replacing the restaurant of a famous celebrity chef.
Wolfgang Puck’s steak restaurant is now closed after eight years in Detroit.
The casino says D. Prime Steakhouse will be the high-end replacement.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions casinos in Detroit are only open at partial capacity.
Puck still has restaurants open at other MGM properties in Las Vegas.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.