  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – MGM Detroit is replacing the restaurant of a famous celebrity chef.

Wolfgang Puck’s steak restaurant is now closed after eight years in Detroit.

The casino says D. Prime Steakhouse will be the high-end replacement.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions casinos in Detroit are only open at partial capacity.

Puck still has restaurants open at other MGM properties in Las Vegas.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.