(CBS DETROIT) – A reward to find the person who hit and killed a Northville skateboarder is now up to $15,000.

In early September, 20-year-old Dominic Duhn was hit by a vehicle near Sheldon and Six Mile Road.

Northville police say the vehicle involved in the incident likely has heavy windshield damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Northville police at 248-349-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

