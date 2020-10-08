(CBS DETROIT) – Two men facing charges stemming from voter suppressing robocalls turned themselves in.
Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl both could spend at least 12 years in prison if convicted.
More than 12,000 robocalls to Detroit voters falsely warned If they voted by mail, their information would be given to police and collection agencies.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges last week.
