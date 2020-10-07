(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan schools must now report their Covid-19 cases within 24 hours.
The order comes after the state Supreme Court ruling to withdraw Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.
Under the emergency order school cases were being disclosed every week by the Michigan Department of Health and Human services.
MDHHS is now ordering schools to report cases everyday starting Monday.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.