Southfield (CW50) – Imerman Angels was founded 2006 by Jonny Imerman after a testicular cancer diagnosis when he was 26 years old. When he was diagnosed at such a young age, Imerman found it difficult to find others his age with the same type of cancer to use as a support system. He turned his diagnosis into a worldwide support organization, spanning into all 50 states and 93 other countries.

Through their unique matching process, Imerman Angels pairs a “Mentor Angel” with someone else with the same type of cancer who is seeking support from someone who has been through a similar journey. These one-on-one relationships inspire hope and offer the chance to ask personal questions and receive support from someone who is uniquely familiar with the experience. No one should face cancer alone, and Imerman Angels was created on the belief that everyone should have the necessary support while overcoming cancer.

If you’re seeking cancer support, go to ImermanAngels.org/get-support/ to request a “Mentor Angel.”

The service is free and helps anyone touched by any type of cancer, at any cancer stage, at any age, living anywhere in the world.

If you’ve been through the fight of cancer and want to become a “Mentor Angel”, go to ImermanAngels.org/give-support/

Mentor Angels are recruited from all over the world to provide support, empathy and understanding to a cancer fighter, survivor or caregiver.

Jonny Imerman, Founder of Imerman Angels, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to share his story of fighting cancer at 26 years old, and how that led to him founding Imerman Angels.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50