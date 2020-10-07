Southfield (CW50) – According to Beaumont Health, about one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. However, more women are surviving the diagnosis due to better treatments, early detection, and increased awareness. The most common form of early detection used to catch breast cancer in early stages is a mammogram. For most women, mammograms should begin at age 40, with earlier screenings for those who have a relative diagnosed with breast cancer.
Through the process of testing, doctors can diagnose breast cancer, then take the next steps with patients. The next steps include more tests and treatment based on the stage of cancer. Treatments can include surgery, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and radiation therapy.
Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. As of January, there are more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S.
Some warning signs of breast cancer are:
-
- New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
- Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
- Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
- Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
- Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
- Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
- Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
- Pain in any area of the breast.
To learn more about breast cancer, go to beaumont.org/conditions/breast-cancer
Dr. Sayee Kiran, MD, a Breast Surgeon from Beaumont Hospital, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the importance of getting mammograms for all women, as well as the process of breast cancer from diagnosis to treatment.
Dr. Kiran served as the Breast Surgeon for Community Connect guest and Breast Cancer survivor Angela Phillips.
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7:00am on CW50