  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bria Brown, coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 903 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 22 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes seven deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 129,826 and 6,838 deaths as of Oct. 6.

 

In the state as of Oct. 2, there has been a total of 99,521 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.