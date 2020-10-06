(CBS DETROIT) – At least 24 new school Covid-19 outbreaks are being reported in Michigan, including two in Detroit.
Holy Redeemer Grade School in Detroit is reporting 11 coronavirus cases.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also reporting four cases at Lutheran Westland High school in Metro Detroit.
Several universities and colleges remain the biggest institutions for coronavirus outbreaks.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.