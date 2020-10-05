(CBS DETROIT) – As Election Day draws closer voters in Detroit have new options to cast their ballots early. The Covid-19 pandemic is shaping changes at the ballot box and making them more accessible than ever before.

“This will be an election week because we know we’ll be counting numerous, record breaking number of absentee ballots,” said Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

The general election is 28 days away and over three million Michigan voters are requesting absentee ballots.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made the announcement Monday before casting her ballot at the Northwest Activity Center in Detroit.

One of 23 new satellite polling centers now open for use.

“In addition to the 23 vote centers, which each has a drop box in front of it we have seven additional drop-boxes strategically placed throughout the city. Which means we have a total of 30 drop boxes. We are excited that you no longer have to wait until the third of November, a Tuesday in November to vote,” said Winfrey.

Winfrey says roughly 200,000 votes will be counted election night with the help of 10,000 poll workers, but critics worry that the numbers of mail-in, drop-box, and in-person votes will overwhelm clerks.

“In the city of Detroit every ballot that cast has always been counted. Recounted? Maybe not but counted initially absolutely so voters can rest assure that that will continue to happen. Will it be election day results? Probably not,” said Winfrey.

Votes will not be tallied until Nov. 3, but clerks can start the process of removing security sleeves from ballots 10 hours before election day.

Here’s a list of Detroit satellite voting center locations:

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. on the weekends

Adams Butzel Recreation Center – 10500 Lyndon (at Meyers) Balduck Park – 5271 Canyon St. (Warren and Chandler Park) Butzel Family Center – 7737 Kercheval (at Van Dyke) Clark Park – 1130 Clark St.(Scotten and Vernor) CAYMC – 2 Woodward Ave.(at Jefferson) *Closed weekends Coleman A. Young Recreation Center – 2751 Robert Bradby Dr. (at Lafayette Park) Considine – 8904 Woodward Ave. (at Holbrook) Crowell – 16630 Lahser Rd.(at W. McNichols) Davison Service Yard – 8221 W. Davidson Department of Elections – 2978 W. Grand Blvd. (at Third) DWSD Eastside Customer Care Center –13303 E. McNichols Farwell Recreation Center – 2711 E. Outer Dr. (at Ryan Rd.) Greater Christ Baptist Church – 3544 Iroquois Ave.(at Mack) Greater Grace Temple – 23500 W. 7 Mile Rd. (at Shiawassee) Heilmann Recreation Center – 19601 Crusade (at E. State Fair) Horatio Williams Center – 1010 Antietam Ave. (at Chrysler) Kemeny Recreation Center – 2260 S. Fort St. (at Schaefer) Northwest Activity Center – 18100 Meyers (at Curtis) Palmer Park Community Center – 19013 Woodward Ave. (at 7 Mile Rd.) Rouge Golf Course – 11701 Burt Rd. (Outer Dr. and Plymouth) Tindal Recreation Center – 10301 W. 7 Mile Rd. (at Meyers) WCCCD Eastern Campus – 5901 Conner (at I-94) WCCCD Northwest – 8200 W. Outer Dr. (at Southfield Fwy.)



Here are free-standing ballot drop box locations:

Greater Emmanuel Institutional – 19190 Schaefer Hwy.

Liberty Temple – 17188 Greenfield Rd. (near 8 Mile)

North Rosedale Park Community House – 18445 Scarsdale St. (near Puritan)

Pistons Performance Center – 690 Amsterdam (at Second Ave.)

Unity Baptist Church – 7500 Tireman

WCCCD Downtown – 1001 W. Fort St. (at Lafayette)

Williams Recreation Center – 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd. (at 14th)

