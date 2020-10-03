Comments
Supernatural -- "Last Holiday" -- Image Number: SN1514B_0108r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Meagen Fay as Mrs. Butters, Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
SUPERNATURAL – Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagen Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost.
Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514).
Original airdate 10/8/2020.