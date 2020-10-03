Comments
The Outpost -- "For the Sins of Your Ancestors" -- Image Number: OUT301_9665.jpg -- Pictured: Jessica Green as Talon -- Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International -- 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.
THE OUTPOST – Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON THREE PREMIERE – Zed (Reece Ritchie) forces humans to work a mining camp as Talon (Jessica Green) struggles to keep peace.
A sassy genius invades Janzo’s (Anand Desai-Barochia) lab.
A dark Priestess unites the Blackbloods.
Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Aaron Fontaine, Adam Johnson, Izuka Hoyle, and Jaye Griffiths also star.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#3A01).
Original airdate 10/8/2020.