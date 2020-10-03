CORONER – Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – In the season two premiere, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates a devastating fire in a low-income apartment building and connects with a woman who has lost everything.
While working with Jenny to unravel the details of the fire, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) finds himself suddenly on the trail of a different, more complex case.
Liam (Éric Bruneau) finds himself dealing with some of his own demons, and Ross (Ehren Kassam) keeps a secret from Jenny.
Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiley May.
Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#201).
Original airdate 10/7/2020.
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.