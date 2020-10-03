  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coroner, CW
Coroner -- "Borders" -- Image Number: COR202_1006r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tamara Podemski as Alison Trent and Serinda Swan as Dr. Jenny Cooper -- Photo: © 2020 Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Inc.

CORONER – Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON PREMIERE – In the season two premiere, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates a devastating fire in a low-income apartment building and connects with a woman who has lost everything.

While working with Jenny to unravel the details of the fire, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) finds himself suddenly on the trail of a different, more complex case.

Liam (Éric Bruneau) finds himself dealing with some of his own demons, and Ross (Ehren Kassam) keeps a secret from Jenny.

Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiley May.

Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#201).

Original airdate 10/7/2020.

Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Comments

Leave a Reply