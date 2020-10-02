  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 780 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 126,358 and 6,788 deaths as of Oct. 2.

 

In the state as of Sept. 25, there has been a total of 95,051 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

