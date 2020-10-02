(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Friday morning following the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.

“I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day. This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president,” said Whitmer.

On Thursday, Michigan reported 891 new coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 125,578 cases and 6,781 deaths.

Whitmer says the good news is “we can beat this enemy – but it’s going to take every single one of us working together to do it.”

“Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it’s wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It’s washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another,” she said.

The governor added that she hopes the news of the president and first lady testing positive for Covid-19 serves as a wakeup call to every American.