(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon says nearly 20,000 of its employees have been infected with the coronavirus.
That’s about one and a half perfect of its entire workforce.
The total does include anyone who tested positive or was presumed positive because of their symptoms.
Amazon also says at least 10 of its workers have died from the virus.
This also comes as multiple unions accuse the online giant of risking employee health by keeping warehouses open.
