(CBS DETROIT) – The first presidential debate was a hot one riddled with mudslinging comments and dozens of interruptions.

“And then he pulled the old you know talk over somebody because rules don’t apply to him,” Rep. Tyrone Carter, District 6 (D).

“It was almost like a boiling pot of water that was just waiting for all that to be released,” said Rep. Jason Sheppard, District 56 (R).

And in the middle of the word war, another fight over battleground states emerged bringing manufacturing in Michigan to center stage.

“I was asked to bring back Chrysler and General Motors. We brought them back right here in the state of Ohio and Michigan. He blew it. They’re gone. He blew it,” said Joe Biden, former Vice President.

“Ohio had the best year it’s ever had last year. Michigan had the best year they’ve ever had,” said President Donald Trump.

Sheppard is backing President Turmp, stating his efforts kept the Michigan workforce strong.

Carter is seeing from a different lens saying that under Trump’s leadership, manufacturing jobs went packing.

Although Michigan lawmakers are split on the issues raised in the first presidential showdown both parties want to see more focus on policy in the second debate.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.