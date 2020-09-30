Southfield (CW50) – Are you looking to adopt a dog for your family, or maybe looking for an opportunity to be around dogs without owning one? Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit offers a wide variety of services which include adoptions, as well as volunteer opportunities.

Formerly the Friends for the Dearborn Animal Shelter, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit changed its name in 2016 to reflect the expansion of the organization outside of Dearborn. Although they are based in Dearborn and receive a lot of support from that community, 67% of their support comes from outside the city.

The support they receive goes towards services provided at their new Animal Adoption and Education Center in Dearborn. The new facility offers animals comfortable housing and medical support. The largest service they offer at the facility is the adoption of rescued animals. Adoptable dogs can be found on their website’s adoption page, where you can look at photos to find a dog that catches your eye and steals your heart. Following the selection of a dog, fill out an adoption questionnaire and wait for a contact from a specialist to set up an adoption appointment.

Other services offered by Friends for Animals include their volunteer opportunities. Volunteers spend their time ensuring the animals receive the care they deserve by walking dogs, cuddling cats, preparing food, and keeping the shelter clean. Due to COVID-19, Friends for Animals isn’t taking any new volunteers, but you can still apply to be one for future opportunities. In the meantime, other ways you can get involved are the foster program, where you can take an animal home and help them get adopted through social media, at work, or at school. You can also participate in Doggy Day Out, a program which allows dogs to enjoy a day outside of the shelter with a human companion.

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit has a couple of events coming up which everyone can take part in:

Paws and Pajamas will be held virtually on Saturday, October 10th at 6pm. Local celebrities will be dressed in their finest pajamas and spend the evening at the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center with a dog or cat, to showcase and raise funds for homeless animals in our community. Celebrities will be matched with an animal who is available for adoption, and spend the evening with their furry friend however they choose. Each celebrity will have a personalized donation link where Friends for Animals is looking to raise $5,000.

Black Tie and Tails 2020 will be held virtually this year on Friday, October 23rd from 6:30-8:30pm. Don your tuxedos and gowns, and enjoy a night for the animals – from the safety and comfort of your own home. The night will feature live auctions, entertainment, and appearances by adoptable animals.

Sarah Rood, Marketing & Communications Manager of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, and adoptable dog Howly Mandel, join Lisa Germani on Community to help find Howly Mandel a forever home.

To adopt Howly or to look at other available animals, go to MetroDetroitAnimals.org/adopt-a-pet

