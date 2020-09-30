Southfield (CW50) – Tammy P. Crenshaw started working in professional dog training in 2006. Seeing an opportunity to use up-to-date science and reward-based, force-free training methods to help dogs, she created The Sensitive Dog, LLC. The methods of training she uses were created to help dogs and humans coexist together for their mutual benefit.

The name “The Sensitive Dog” comes from Crenshaw having her own sensitive dog. You might have a sensitive dog if he/she expresses these qualities: often fearful of new things, may react by barking, growling, and lunging at other dogs or people, and may hide and shake when in situations that he/she cannot control.

Crenshaw offers training to dog parents as a way to help them communicate with their dogs in a manner which their dog can understand, as well as to help educate the dog-owning public about force-free training methods and practices.

Force-free training is designed to train a dog better when not under stress. Helping to shape a dog into a good choice maker who is motivated to learn. Shock collars, prong collars, leash correction, and physical correction are methods used by the public which cause fear and anxiety in a dog training lesson. Force-free training does not use those methods of training, as they are harmful to a sensitive dog.

The Sensitive Dog also offers virtual training, which is the safest environment for a dog to learn without outside stressors. Virtual training is an ideal method of training due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The world has changed in the last several months due to the pandemic; more people are at home and more families are adopting dogs. Some families of new puppies may have a sensitive dog on their hands that they find difficult to train. The Sensitive Dog is a great place to look while trying to train a pup that may need a different method of training.

Tammy P. Crenshaw, CPDT-KA, owner of The Sensitive Dog, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to go over her methods of training a sensitive dog, and how those methods help build a relationship between human and dog.

Find out more at TheSensitiveDog.com

