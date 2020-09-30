(CBS DETROIT) – Thousands of jobs are heading to the chopping block at Disney.
The entertainment giant says it’s laying off 28,000 employees at its theme parks.
About two thirds of those are part-time workers.
Its California parks have yet to reopen due to coronavirus restrictions and its Florida parks are operating at limited capacity.
In a memo to employees, the chairman of the parks division said this is the only feasible option in light of the prolonged impact of the virus.
