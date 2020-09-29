  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMCBS News: The Presidential Debates
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 898 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 20 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes four deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 123,633 and 6,751 deaths as of Sept. 29.

 

In the state as of Sept. 25, there has been a total of 95,051 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.