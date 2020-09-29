Southfield (CW50) – K9s for Warriors was founded in 2011 to provide service dogs to disabled American veterans. The dogs who are paired with veterans are meant to help them overcome PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and/or military sexual trauma.
Since 2011, K9s for Warriors has rescued over 1,000 dogs and has had over 630 graduates of their 3-week Veteran Training Program become paired with a pup. The goal of the program is to empower their Warriors to return to a life of dignity and independence. Once in the program, a PTSD service dog is provided to the veteran at no cost. Pairing these individuals with service dogs provides them with a partner in a life-changing journey, not only saving the veteran but finding a forever home for a dog in need.
After serving time in the military, coming home and adapting to everyday life can be difficult for veterans. With a K9s for Warriors dog, veterans can gain the emotional means to repair their relationship with themselves, their families, and friends.
“With each graduate pair, we save two lives; we rescue the dog, the dog rescues the Warrior”
A perfect example of that is Greg Wells and his service dog Utah. Greg is a graduate of K9s for Warriors Class of 2015. Since graduating, Greg found a new purpose in life alongside Utah, becoming K9s for Warriors’ Program Manager.
Greg and Utah join Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the life-changing effects that K9s for Warriors can have on the life of a dog and a veteran.
To learn more about K9s for Warriors, go to K9sForWarriors.org
