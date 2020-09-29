(CBS DETROIT) – Thanksgiving dinner will likely look a lot different this year.
The Centers for Disease Control urges families who typically travel to instead stay home and enjoy a virtual turkey day instead.
The agency says we should all celebrate with people only living in the same household and Facetime or Zoom with relatives out of state.
The CDC has also added Black Friday shopping to its list of high-risk categories citing large crowds.
