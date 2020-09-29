(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon Prime Day is officially happening and its fast approaching.
The online retailer says it’s scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14 this year.
The big sales day normally happens in July, but was delayed because of the pandemic.
Amazon is also giving away $10 in credit to use on prime day if customers buy from select small businesses.
This is part of a company effort to help small businesses affected by the pandemic.
