(CBS DETROIT) – At least 27 new Covid-19 outbreaks are being reported in Michigan schools.
This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill requiring schools to publish their coronavirus cases.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, universities have the highest numbers.
Michigan State University has nearly 1,300 cases linked to the school. This surpasses Grand Valley State University with over 800 cases.
