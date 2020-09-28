Comments
Masters of Illusion -- "Window Panes, Ring Crushers, and the Magic Earthworm" -- Image: MOI715_0001r -- Pictured: Ed Alonzo -- Photo: © 2020 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, October 2, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
CARD FUSION — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Murray SawChuck, Chris Funk, Ed Alonzo, Michael Turco, Krystyn Lambert and Hans Klock (#715).
Original airdate 10/2/2020.