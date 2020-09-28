(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump’s nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, Amy Coney Barrett is expected on Capitol Hill Tuesday to meet with senators.
Judiciary Chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham says he expects her confirmation hearings to begin in two weeks.
Joe Biden is imploring the Republican-led senate to hold off on voting on her nomination until after the election.
