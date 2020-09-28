Comments
The 100 -- "A Sort of Homecoming" -- Image Number: HU715A_0375r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Lindsey Morgan as Raven, Shannon Kook as Jordan Green, Eliza Taylor as Clarke and Luisa d'Oliveira as Emori -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
THE 100 – Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
SERIES FINALE – After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final battle.
But is humanity worthy of something greater?
Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.
The episode was written and directed by Jason Rothenberg (#716).
Original airdate 9/30/2020.