(CBS DETROIT) – Residents in a southwest neighborhood say they’re sick and tired of all the violence occurring at the Sting Night Club. Now after six people were shot there over the weekend, they say they want this place shut down.

“We have to go to work this has happened around 1, 2 in the morning and like me I can’t go back to sleep,” said Maria, neighbor concerned over shootings at gentlemen’s club.

Maria lives in the area of Michigan Avenue and Clippert Street on the city’s southwest side. Not wanting to show her face, she says every weekend her quiet neighborhood is awaken to the sound of gunshots, all coming from the Sting Gentlemen’s Club.

“There was more than 20,” said Maria speaking of the gunshots she heard overnight.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, six people were shot outside the club, located in the 6600 block of Michigan Ave.

All six were transported to the hospital where two men ages 25 and 28 and a 22-year-old woman are in stable condition. Two other men ages 28 and 24 are in critical condition. A 20-year-old woman’s condition is unknown. As of Monday afternoon, police are asking for help locating a newer silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck seen fleeing the location after the shooting.

“It’s not safe for our families, we scared,” said Maria.

Maria says she and her neighbors are fearful because the violence hits so close to home.

“I mean it’s no safety for this neighborhood, it’s not safety for our kids,” she said.

Maria says they are reaching out to the city in hopes of closing the club down.

