(CBS DETROIT) – Football in Michigan is back in full swing as the Mid-American conference announces its return date.
On Nov. 4 teams like Central Michigan University will compete in a six-game season concluding in mid-December with a championship game.
Covid-19 testing protocols are expected to begin on Oct. 5.
The announcement comes after the Big Ten conference announced its return earlier this month.
