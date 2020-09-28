MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,308 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional eight deaths Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Sept. 26. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 654 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 122,735 and 6,731 deaths as of Sept. 28.
In the state as of Sept. 25, there has been a total of 95,051 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
