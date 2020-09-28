  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Alfonso Rituerto and Alyson Hannigan (Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW)

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

BILLY THE MIME — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Lucy Darling, Nestor Hato, Alfonso Rituerto and Keelan Leyser and Matt Daniel-Baker.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#612).

Original airdate 9/23/2019.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply