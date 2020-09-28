  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Masters of Illusion -- "Insane Twists on the Classics" -- Image: MOI713_0003r -- Pictured: Hans Klok -- Photo: © 2020 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, October 2, 2020, at 8:30pm on CW50

MAGICAL ASCENT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Alex Ramon, Eric Eaton, Paige Thompson, Murray SawChuck, Shaun Jay, Leon Etienne, Chris Funk and Hans Klok (#713).

Original airdate 9/18/2020.

