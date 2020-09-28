  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Migos performs during the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival (Photo by Wes and Alex for iHeartMedia) © iHeartMedia

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL NIGHT 2 2020 – Monday, September 28, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART EPIC MUSICAL EVENT ─ The iHeartRadio Music Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary!

The virtual two-day mega-concert will feature live performances recorded on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville in front of a virtual audience.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Keith Urban, Usher, Bon Jovi, Swae Lee, Kane Brown with Special Guest Khalid + Swae Lee, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Original airdate 9/28/2020.

