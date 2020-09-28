  • WWJ-TVOn Air

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Friday, October 2, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

ARE YOU READY TO LEAP INTO ACTION? – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by a special guest Murray SawChuck as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.

On today’s show, we’ve found a stubborn camel, a retriever who loves to salsa, a sneaky thief monkey, and a snorting seal.

The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#104).

Original airdate 10/2/2020.

Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

