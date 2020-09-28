  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Tell Me A Story -- "Chapter 10: Forgiveness" -- Image Number: TMA110_113985_0685b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Danielle Campbell as Kayla and Billy Magnussen as Nick -- Photo: Jeff Neira/CBS © 2020 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

TELL ME A STORY – Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – Hannah (Dania Ramirez) takes the fight to Katrina (guest star Becki Newton), culminating in a final showdown as Hannah tries to free Gabe (Davi Santos).

Afraid of what an unhinged Nick (Billy Magnussen) is capable of, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) breaks off from Tim (Sam Jaeger) and the police to try and save Colleen (Kim Cattrall).

Jordan (James Wolk) reaches his breaking point with the Sam (Dorian Crossmond Missick) (#110).

The episode was written by Kevin Williamson & Mary Leah Sutton and directed by Craig Zisk.

Original airdate 9/29/2020.

Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

