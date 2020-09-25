(CBS DETROIT) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket arrived on Capitol Hill where she is the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
Ginsburg is also the first Jewish person to lie in state.
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden joined the Ginsburg family and members of congress at the ceremony.
In a private ceremony Ginsburg will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
