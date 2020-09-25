(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is releasing its own trick-or-treat guidelines following the CDC’s recommendations.
Social distancing, wearing a mask, and using hand-sanitizer is among the list of suggestions.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says a costume mask is not a substitute for an actual mask.
Alternatives to trick-or-treating have also been suggested by the CDC.
