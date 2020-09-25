  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is releasing its own trick-or-treat guidelines following the CDC’s recommendations.

Social distancing, wearing a mask, and using hand-sanitizer is among the list of suggestions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says a costume mask is not a substitute for an actual mask.

Alternatives to trick-or-treating have also been suggested by the CDC.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.