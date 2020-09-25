(CBS DETROIT) – Presidential Candidate Joe Biden announces his endorsement for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.
Biden says he worked alongside peters to keep the auto industry afloat during the 2008 recession.
Peters is up for re-election against Republican John James.
James has garnered support from president trump and even appeared at the presidents rally in Freeland earlier this month.
Former President Barack Obama also out with his endorsements Friday including a list of Michigan candidates.
Among the list, Senator Gary Jones.
Also making the list were U.S. House Candidates for the metro area including Elissa Slotkin for District 8 and Haley Stevens for District 11.
