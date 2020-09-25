(CBS DETROIT) – Google maps is also rolling out a new feature, allowing users to see how prevalent Covid-19 is in a given area.
Here’s how it works: you can click on the upper right-hand corner of your screen when looking at an area on the map.
You can then click “Covid-19 info” where it will show a 7-day average of new cases in the area and notify you if they are increasing.
