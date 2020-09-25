  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Wayne County Public Health Division is working to help residents know their Covid-19 status.

Free drive-thru screenings are happening this weekend in Taylor.

You can stop by Saturday and Sunday at the Taylor Sportsplex on Telegraph Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wayne County Public Health Officials are planning to hosts drive-thru testing events two weekends per month.

Drive-thru testing sites are open to all Wayne County residents over the age of five.

Pre-registration is not required.

