(CBS DETROIT) – The Wayne County Public Health Division is working to help residents know their Covid-19 status.
Free drive-thru screenings are happening this weekend in Taylor.
You can stop by Saturday and Sunday at the Taylor Sportsplex on Telegraph Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wayne County Public Health Officials are planning to hosts drive-thru testing events two weekends per month.
Drive-thru testing sites are open to all Wayne County residents over the age of five.
Pre-registration is not required.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.