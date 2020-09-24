(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is announcing a new plan to protect public health and create clean energy jobs.
Whitmer signed an executive order to create the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
The initiative will push the state towards carbon neutrality by 2050.
The order will be led by an advisory board with the department of environment, great lakes and energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency.
The governor says climate change directly impacts the environment and is a contributing factor behind her new plan.
“This plan is one of the boldest plans in the united states. Michigan now joins California, New York, Hawaii and Maine to commit to 100 percent economic carbon neutrality. We will continue to develop this plan alongside our new climate solution advisory council of experts and community members to make sure that Michigan’s entire economy is carbon neutral by 2050 with interim goals along the way,” said Whitmer.
Michigan will become the ninth state in the country to commit to 100 percent carbon neutrality.
