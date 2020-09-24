(CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds marched through the city of Detroit calling for justice after no officer was charged directly with Breonna Taylor’s death.
The organization Detroit Will Breathe is planning to hold another protest Friday night, starting at the Detroit Safety Headquarters downtown.
They’re also are still demanding the resignation of DPD Chief James Craig and reform for the Detroit Police Department.
The anger and frustration felt for Breonna Taylor has been felt across Michigan.
Protests hit the streets in multiple cities including Grand Rapids and Flint.
Taylor was originally from Grand Rapids and all of the protests remained peaceful.
