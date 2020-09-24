(CBS DETROIT) – During this pandemic many professions has been deemed as having front-line workers, but construction workers put themselves on the front lines of danger every single day, and after two were hit just this week, officials have a message for drivers.

“Please slow down and pay attention when you’re in a work zone,” said Craig Bryson, senior communications manager of the Oakland County Road Commission.

Bryson is stressing the importance of driver’s safety awareness when approaching construction zones. On Wednesday, a worker was hit at 12 Mile and Greenfield in Southfield.

“He was taken to the hospital, he was treated and released from the hospital last night,” he said.

Bryson says that veteran construction worker who was inside a work zone when he was struck, only suffered minor injuries. However, that was not the case for a 26-year-old worker who was hit and killed, while patching pot holes on I-94 and 9 Mile Monday. The driver turning himself into police yesterday.

“He’s currently lodged at the Macomb County Jail and we’re finishing up the last bits of our investigation and getting that over to the prosecutor’s office,” said Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police Department.

Shaw says the 51-year-old man from Harper Woods fled the scene after the incident, and could face charges.

An investigation as to how the driver hit the construction worker is pending.

Bryson says tragedies like this can be avoided if drivers remember to always be vigilant around work zones.

“These are real people with families and doing important work to help keep the roads safe,” said Bryson.

