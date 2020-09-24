(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Board of Commissioners passing a new budget Wednesday, puts more money to public safety including the use of body cameras.

The budget boosts a pilot program for body cameras for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

It also contains a provision allowing the county to get a quote for a new training center.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard released a statement on the passage of public safety initiatives Thursday:

“I want to thank the Commissioners for passing this budget, which invests dollars into county public safety services. The approved budget bolsters our pilot body worn camera program as well as containing specific language for a request for a quote (RFQ) related to building a state-of-the- art training center, and 911/emergency operations center, for better development and advancement of our Deputies and area public safety. These will be critical investments in the next budget cycle to increase the preparedness and integrity of law enforcement across the county. I am very happy the Commissioners saw the value of these investments and what it will mean to all police and fire departments in the county. Further, I want to express my gratitude to the Board for honoring and paying tribute to newly promoted Captain Melissa McClellan for her incredible accomplishments, which now include being not only the first female Captain of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, but also the first African-American female Captain. We are incredibly proud to have her leadership in the Sheriff’s Office.”

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.