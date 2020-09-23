MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 705 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 12 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 118,615 and 6.692 deaths as of Sept. 23.
In the state as of Sept. 18, there has been a total of 90,216 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
